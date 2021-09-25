A confident Delhi Capitals unit would face off against a spirited Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, September 25. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This surely promises to be a cracker of a game since both these teams would be upbeat after having won their previous matches, albeit in contrasting manners. Kartik Tyagi's last-over heroics for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings would always go down as one of the most remarkable feats in T20 cricket. Defending just four runs off the last over, the 20-year old demonstrated a cool head and eventually fetched a thrilling and a very much unlikely win by two runs. A victory from a losing position would give Rajasthan Royals some much-needed confidence, especially in a situation like this, where all the matches are significant with respect to qualifying for the playoffs, DC vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 36

Delhi Capitals would however, be the better settled side, heading into this clash. They have done remarkably well under Rishabh Pant's captaincy so far and with 14 points from nine games, they need just one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs. Anrich Nortje, who breathed fire with the ball last match, would once again be a key player against Rajasthan Royals' star-studded batting lineup, which has players like Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone in their ranks. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently leading the Orange Cap, has been one of the reasons for Delhi's success this season and he is once again expected to lead from the bat with the bat. DC vs RR, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Clash at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

IPL 2021 Live Score

DC vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 36 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RCB vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Chennai Super Kings Back on Top With Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC vs RR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 36 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2021 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).