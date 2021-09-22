Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face each other in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The DC vs SRH clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons this far will be aiming for a winning start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team. DC vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 33.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener is the joint-leading run-scorer in the competition and will be looking to carry on his form against a bowling line-up that suffered to string consistent performances before the postponement of the league. So Shikhar Dhawan is a good pick as your DC vs SRH Deam11 Fantasy Team captain.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan spinner was only one of the very few consistent performers for Sunrisers before the competition was temporarily halted. Khan is among the leading wicket-tackers this season and his power-hitting abilities makes him a great pick as the vice-captain of your DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI

DC Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma.

SRH Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

