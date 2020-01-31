England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Streaming Online of Plate Semi-Final 2, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG U19 vs ZIM U19 CWC Match on TV

England U19 Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

England U-19 cricket team will face Zimbabwe in the Plate Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Under-19s World Cup 2020. The match will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. England has won back-to-back games in the tournament and would want to maintain their winning streak. On the other hand, Zimbabwe has also registered big wins in the last two matches and thus wouldn’t want to shy away from winning this game as well. In this article, we shall bring you the live streaming and telecast details of the match. But before that let’s have a look at the weather conditions and the pitch report. Thankfully the weather will allow the players to play the full game as the Rain Gods will be away. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Full Time Table, Fixtures of Under-19 CWC 2020 In South Africa With Match Timings and Venue Details.

However, strong winds are expected to blow throughout the game. Winds clocking the speed of 20 to 28 km/hr are expected to be there. The temperature is expected to be around 21-28 degree Celcius which means the winds could help the pacers. The pitch will favour the batsmen. If we have a look at the last four matches, on a couple of occasions the teams could put up a total of more than 250 runs. The teams winning the toss would want to bat first. Now check out the live streaming of the match below:

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Plate Semi-Final 2 Match Time in IST and Date

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Plate Semi-Final 2 match in the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on January 31, 2020 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), and 10:00 am local time.

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Plate Semi-Final 2 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in India. However, ENG U19 vs ZIM U19 match will not be telecast live on Television as three matches will be played on Thursday, and only one will be televised live, which is Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19. The AFG U19 vs PAK U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3.

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Plate Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC U19 CWC 2020. Thus, the live streaming of U19 CWC 2020 will be available on Hotstar. However, with only one match being telecast live the streaming ENG U19 vs ZIM U19 match won't be available on the OTT platform.