After a thrilling T20I series, England will host in Australia in a three-match ODI series starting September 10 (Friday). England vs Australia first ODI match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. All three matches, starting with the first ODI, will be played at the same ground in Manchester. England won the T20I series 2-1 and will hope for a similar result while Australia will fight to avoid a tour clean-sweep and win the ODI series. Meanwhile, fans searching for news and updates on Manchester weather, rain forecast and pitch report ahead of ENG vs AUS 1st ODI match, please scroll down for all information. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Steve Smith vs Adil Rashid and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

England have not lost an ODI series since their 2-1 defeat in India in 2016/17 and are unbeaten in a running 14 bilateral ODI series. They have lost only one of their last 17 ODI series. They beat Ireland 2-1 in their previous ODI series. Australia will be playing an ODI series for the first time since March 12 when they beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the opening ODI of a three-match series which was eventually suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic. They lost both of their completed ODI series post the Cricket World Cup disappointment. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: David Warner, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.

Weather Report: Rain washed out the first T20I between England and Pakistan at this very ground and also affected the second T20I last month. Only two of three T20I games on this ground could be completed against Pakistan. The rain has, however, kept away from the Australia T20I series and is expected to keep away even from the ODI tour unless any drastic climatic change. Fans should brace themselves for a full match with no shower expected on Friday. The sky will, however, remain cloudy throughout the match under lights.

Weather in Manchester for ENG vs AUS 1st ODI

Manchester Weather Update and Rain Forecast for England vs Australia 1st ODI Match (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: Both the completed T20Is against Pakistan were high-scoring fixtures. Both England and Pakistan scored 180+ runs in both the T20I matches. The same pitch is going to be used for the England vs Australia first ODI match and expect it be another run-fest game. Spinners were, however, successful in the T20Is and will have enough for them on the pitch on Friday. Expect good bounce and carry for the batsman.

Australia have lost both of their last two ODI series against England. They lost 4-1 at home in 2018 and were thrashed 5-0 in England immediately after the Cape Town ball-tampering incident. Australia also lost the World Cup semi-final to England. This Australian team though is a different side and will be confident of a better result as they take on the world’s top-ranked ODI team.

