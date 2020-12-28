ICC announced their Cricketer of the Decade Awards on December 28, 2020 (Monday) and Indian cricketer's Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni won most of the major awards in Men’s category. The governing body yesterday announced their team of the decade in all three formats of the game and the current Indian skipper was included in all three XIs while the former Indian captain made it into both the limited-overs teams. Virat Kohli Wins ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade.

Virat Kohli was the star of the awards as the Indian captain won the Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Male Cricketer of the Decade honours, while MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, for his amazing gesture of recalling Englishman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011. MS Dhoni Gets ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for Reinstatement of Ian Bell’s Run-Out.

Indian fans were extremely happy with their star players winning these awards at the Gala show on Monday and took to social media to share their excitement. Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions.

Steve Smith was adjudged as the ICC Test Cricketer of the decade with Australia women’s star Ellyse Perry winning the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade, ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade honours.

