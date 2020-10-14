One of the most destructive white-ball cricketers and among the fastest scorers in world cricket, Glenn Maxwell celebrates his 32nd birthday on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday). The Australian international currently plays for Kings XI Punjab and is part of IPL 2020 but has endured a difficult time with the bat. Maxwell, who is nicknamed 'Big Show' in the Australian dressing room for his ability to hit a varied range of shots off a particular ball, has scored just 58 runs from seven innings. But on his day, he remains the biggest entertainer and has shown many glimpses of it in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As he celebrates his 32nd birthday, take a look at some of his best IPL performances. Glenn Maxwell’s Fiancee Vini Raman Gives a Mouth-Shutting Reply to Troll Who Asked Her to Leave the Australian All-Rounder.

Maxwell made his IPL debut for Delhi in 2012 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens. He managed just 3 off seven deliveries in his debut innings but Delhi Capitals – erstwhile Delhi Devils – won by eight wickets chasing down a 98-run target in 11.1 overs. Maxwell has since also played for Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab and has also had second stints with both KXIP and DC. He has made 76 appearances in the IPL and scored 1455 runs with the help of six fifties. Take a look at some of his best IPL knocks. Glenn Maxwell Shares Hilarious TikTok Video, Takes a Dig at ‘Trick Shots’.

95 (43) vs Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, IPL 2014

Kings XI Punjab were asked to chase 206 runs in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and found themselves struggling at 38/2 in the fourth over. But Glenn Maxwell was still at the crease and after seeing through the tough period, Maxwell struck big. He smashed 15 boundaries and two maximums and scored 95 off just 43 deliveries before being bowled by Dwyane Smith just five short of a maiden IPL hundred.

95 (43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, IPL 2014

Asked to bat first, Kings XI Punjab were off to a brisk start and scored 51 in the powerplay before losing Sehwag in the seventh over. Stepped in Maxwell and smashed everything out of the park. He faced 43 deliveries and smacked 95 runs with the help of nine massive sixes and five fours to the fence. The next best score for KXIP was 35 off 32 by Cheteshwar Pujara. But Maxwell’s ruthless hitting took Kings XI Punjab to 193 and then they bundled SRH for 121 and won the game by 72 runs.

90 (38) vs Chennai Super Kings in Cuttack, IPL 2014

Just about three weeks after his carnage against CSK in Abu Dhabi, Maxwell and Kings XI Punjab once again faced Chennai Super Kings in Cuttack and once again the Australian was at his best. Maxwell arrived at the crease early in the fifth over and saw KXIP get restricted down to 38/2 an over later. But that didn’t deter Maxwell. He smashed 90 off just 38 deliveries with the help of eight sixes and six boundaries and helped Punjab put up a huge total on the scoreboard. But once again missed out his maiden IPL century.

89 (45) vs Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, IPL 2014

Kings XI Punjab started the season with a spectacular win over CSK. They next played Rajasthan Royals and were set a target of 192 to win. But Punjab started disastrously and were down to 10/2 in the third over when Maxwell stepped into the crease. In the next 11 overs that he was in, Maxwell smashed 89 runs off 45 deliveries and shared a 116-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored run-a-ball 29, and gave KXIP command in the chase.

Maxwell’s knock comprised of six massive hits over the fence. By the time he was dismissed, Maxwell had put KXIP ahead in the chase. They eventually won the game with seven wickets and with eight balls to spare.

