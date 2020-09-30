Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players participating in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 are away from their loved ones and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also belongs to that category. Recently, however, the Australian star received love from his fiancée Vini Raman whom with he got engaged in March earlier this year. “Spending another weekend in lockdown but wishing I was in the UAE. 4 weeks down, ? to go #whysoserious #fomo @gmaxi_32 @kxipofficial,” wrote Vini, who’s a Melbourne-based Indian pharmacist, while sharing an adorable picture with Maxwell on Instagram. Glenn Maxwell and Fiancee Vini Raman Celebrate Engagement in Indian Style.

The lovely picture apparently got viral on social media and the comment section got flooded with praises. However, a disgruntled netizen asked Vini to leave ‘white man’ Maxwell for an Indian guy, and he got a mouth-shutting reply. Meanwhile, let’s look at the Vini’s snap with her better half. Kings XI Punjab Batsman Glenn Maxwell Speaks About His Excitement.

View Post:

After coming across the hateful comment, Vini slammed the troller with an appropriate response. The pharmacist said that she doesn’t judge people by their colour or nationality. She further stated that its opinion of an unknown guy wouldn’t make any difference to her life.

Vini also shared the screenshot of her conversation on Instagram story and gave an earful to all people with such mind-set. “So, I normally don’t respond to comments like these as I know trolls do it just to get attention. But a 6 month lockdown has left me with plenty of time to educate ignorant morons. Loving someone of a different skin colour doesn’t make you a sell out. Loving a white person doesn’t mean I’m embarrassed to be an Indian. Loving a white person is my choice, and I shouldn’t have to worry about what others will think, wrote Vini while sharing the screenshot.”

Maxwell was also delighted seeing his fiancée’s response as he reposted Vini’s story while writing: “Proud of you. Some people are just genuinely pathetic!!!”

Vini Raman Shuts Down Troller!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Maxwell entered IPL 2020 on a back of the great form. However, the talismanic all-rounder hasn’t been able to make a mark yet. His next assignment will get underway when KXIP takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).