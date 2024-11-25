Mumbai Indians secured the services of explosive England opener Will Jacks. Jacks struck a hundred in the IPL 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and attracted much eyeballs. Despite that, RCB didn't use the right to match card for Jacks and MI purchased him for a whopping INR 5.25 Crore. After the purchase, MI co-owner Akash Ambani got up from his seat and greeted RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra. Fans anticipated some understanding between the two and took to social media to share their reactions. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

What Was That?

What was that? Will Jacks being let go by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the MI owner walking up to the RCB table for a handshake... #IPLAuction — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 25, 2024

Something is Fishy

Was This Fix?

Was this fix between Mi and RCB Tim David in RCB Will jacks in Mi Waah RCB 👏Mi #RCBAuction | #TATAIPL | #IPLAuction2025 pic.twitter.com/nNNIjKra7k — Vivek.Ch 💎 (@VivekCh10101) November 25, 2024

Peak of Friendship

RCB and MI are at the peak of their friendship. Given the favour last year. — Shreyash🇯🇲 (@inaminatikaa) November 25, 2024

What Do You Make of the Handshake

What do you make of the handshake between Akash Ambani and the #RCB management after Will Jacks was sold to #MI and Tim David was sold to RCB 🤔#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/AJUpz1Z8iE — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) November 25, 2024

Another Fan Spots It

Unki deal to pahle bhi ho chuki hai. Agar RCB Green ko nahi leti to MI Hardik ko kaise leti. Ab to Aisa lag raha hai ki MI dusre owners ko under the table Paisa de rahi hai. https://t.co/4VWJz9MgAF — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) November 25, 2024

