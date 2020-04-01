Harbhajan Singh Says 'Panga Nahi Lena' With This Throwback India vs Pakistan Video and It Features Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi!

File picture of Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are known to share a good bond with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The duo recently came in support of Afridi's foundation which is doing relief work for the people affected with coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan. Both Yuvraj and Harbhajan urged people to donate to Shahid Afridi Foundation and nominated others to make a video for the same. However, it didn't go well with some of the Twitter users as #ShameonYuviBhajji hashtag became one of the trending topics. Also, there were some users who supported Yuvraj and Harbhajan and trended #humanityfirst. Twitter Divided After Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh Support Shahid Afridi for His Relief Work in Pakistan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to Twitter and posted a throwback video of Asia Cup 2010 match against Pakistan. Harbhajan played a match-winning cameo of 15 runs, including two sixes, to help India win the game. Interestingly, Afridi was captain of Pakistan team at that time, and Harbhajan was involved in some on-field spat with fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. Harbhajan wrote, "Panga nahi lena (don't mess with me)" along with the video

Here's the Video Harbhajan Singh Shared

Panga nahi lena.. burraaahh 🇮🇳💪🏏✅ pic.twitter.com/3b9KWDfRDw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 1, 2020

Interestingly, in a video, wherein Harbhajan urged fans to donate to Shahid Afridi Foundation, the Indian cricketer nominated Yuvraj, Akhtar and Wasim Akram as well. However, the Rawalpindi Express took to Twitter and while sharing his video, he wrote, "Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause @harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya (Dude Shahid Afridi, if you would have said it yourself, I would have made a video for such a great cause, you asked Harbhajan Singh to nominate me)" ‘Harbhajan Singh Se Nominate Karwaya’: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Shahid Afridi After Indian Cricketer Nominates Rawalpindi Express to Make a Video on Donation for Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Here's Shoaib Akhtar's Post

Yaar @SAfridiOfficial tu khud bhi keh deta toh main bana deta video for such a great cause :)@harbhajan_singh se nominate kerwaya 😆. Thanks bhajji for being a part of this. Lala is doing a great job on this. Plz help @SAFoundationN as much as you can.#DonateKaroNa#HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/QZXRSJee1U — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2020

It appears Harbhajan has responded to both trolls and Akhtar in this cryptic tweet, but the same cannot be confirmed. Harbhajan is quite active on Twitter and doesn't shy away from sharing his opinion.