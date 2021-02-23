Haryana and Saurashtra are all set to take on each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the Videocon Academy in Kolkata. The two teams are placed in Group E of the Elite League. Now in this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming details of the match but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Saurashtra is placed along with the likes of Bengal, Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Services and Chandigarh. Jaydev Unadkat’s team has already won one game in the tournament so far and are placed on number two in their Group. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Schedule: Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Saurashtra played against Jammu and Kashmir and had emerged victorious. They won the match by three wickets. It was Arpit Vasavda and Chirag Jani who made the highest contributions as they scored 66 and 93 runs respectively. On the other hand, Haryana has played one game Haryana played against Chhattisgarh in they ended up being on the losing side. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on February 23, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 2 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Haryana vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Haryana: Himanshu Rana, Arun Chaprana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaideep Bhambhu, Armaan Jain, Kapil Hooda, Ankit Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ashok Sandhu, Ajit Chahal, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (w), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Divyaraj Chauhan, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Kamlesh Makvana, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta, Agnivesh Ayachi, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Snell Patel, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel

