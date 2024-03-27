How to Use Impact Player in Dream11? Will You Get Fantasy Points for Substitute in IPL 2024? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Rule

IPL 2024, the seventeenth edition of the tournament, has kickstarted on a high, with many highly thrilling matches already taking place. India's favourite cricketing carnival brings joy to people across the country every year, and this time, too, the story is no different. Over the past few years, the IPL has also popularised fantasy cricket in the country. Fans have also developed a keen interest in making fantasy teams comprising their favourite players from a particular fixture and earning maximum points, which can see them earn several rewards, including money. Dream11 is one of the most popular fantasy sports apps and it is also one of the IPL's principal sponsors. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

The 'Impact Player' system has been one of the new rules introduced in the IPL. Used for the first time in the 2023 edition, this rule enables the teams to substitute one player from their playing XI and replace him with another from a selected list of substitutes. Fans are pretty acquainted with making fantasy teams on Dream11, and they too might wonder if they would get any points for the substitute which has been introduced into a particular match. in this article, we shall take a look at that. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Dream11 Points Rule for Impact Player in IPL 2024

As per the Dream11 rules, the substitutes introduced by a specific team at the start of a match won't get any points whatsoever. However, the player who is finally selected as the 'Impact Player' will win four points in addition to the ones won through contributions in the game as per the Fantasy Point System. Barring Impact Player substitutes, no other replacement player can win points. If a player returns after leaving the field, then he will receive points for their contribution. It has to be noted that no substitute will be eligible to win any point in the match if he was not part of the starting XI, and neither in the list of players who could have been used as 'Impact Players'. It is to be noted that fans can change their lineups even after the toss before a specific match.

The 'Impact Player' rule has become an integral part of the IPL and all the teams have used it strategically to bring in players who have changed the complexion of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).