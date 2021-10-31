Afghanistan and Namibia will face each other in match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Abu Dhabi. The clash has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST on October 31, 2021 and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).