India women will look to avenge the ODI series defeat when they play South Africa women in the first T20I of the three-match series. India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Mithali Raj-led India Women were beaten 4-1 in the ODI series but will want to win the T20I series. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online details for the IND W vs SA W 1st ODI match should scroll down for all relevant information.

South Africa Women won the first ODI match by eight wickets. But India women bounced back in the five-match series with a nine-wicket victory in the second game. But the hosts failed to win any other game as South Africa women won the remaining three ODI matches to clinch the ODI series. The visitors won the third ODI match by six runs and followed it by seven-wicket and five-wicket wins in the next two matches to seal the series 4-1.

Where to Watch India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast on TV in India?

India women vs South Africa women 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for South Africa Women’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 2/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

How To Watch India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online?

Since Star Network is the official broadcaster, fans can watch the free live streaming of India women vs South Africa women 1st T20I match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Nuzhat Parween, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma (WK), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Simran Bahadur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Monica Patel, Challuru Prathyusha, Arundhati Reddy, Ayushi Soni.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Tasmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp/Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune.

