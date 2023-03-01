01 Mar, 09:56 (IST) India have made a brilliant start in the 3rd Test. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are scoring at a very good run rate. The Indian captain also survived two close calls in the 1st over of the match. 01 Mar, 09:23 (IST) Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, 01 Mar, 09:03 (IST) Indian team have won the toss and decided to bat first in the 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

After winning the first two matches with splendid performances, India will face Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The game will begin on Wednesday, March 1 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. A win in this match will help Rahul Dravid's side to reach the final of the World Test Championship. Australia meanwhile will be aiming to make a statement with a comeback victory. Overall, India will once again start as favourites in this Test match. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Indore.

India have found themselves under pressure in both Tests. However, they successfully managed to get themselves out of that position, courtesy of their all-rounder trio. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be again eager to perform with both bat and ball. Shubman Gill might get a chance after KL Rahul failed to put up any big scores in the first two Tests.

Australia meanwhile are in a very tough situation. They will be forced to make a few changes. Captain Pat Cummins returned home just ahead of the 3rd test due to family commitments. Two veterans David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have been also ruled out. Along with Ashton Agar, both of them have returned back home. Steve Smith will be captaining the Australian team in the absence of Pat Cummins. Young all-rounder Cameron Green and reliable pacer Mitchell Starc will finally make their return to the lineup. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Indore.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.