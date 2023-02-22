The eighth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup has finally reached to its business end as the two top-tier teams India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) are scheduled to meet at the Semi-Final number 1 on February 23 (Thursday), in what will be the repeat of previous season's final. The high-profile clash between India and defending champions Australia will be hosted by Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the starting time of the match will be 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Cricket Match in Cape Town.

After winning three out four group stage matches, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side just finished second in the Group 2 and progressed to the next round of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, making it their fifth appearance in the knockouts of the prestigious event. However, the task won't be any easier facing their nightmare opposition Australia Women in the semis. The Women-in-Blue has seen its mainstay batter Smriti Mandhana in good form in the ongoing tournament. Her outstanding knock of 87 from 56 against Ireland on Monday helped India to get through into the semis. Overall, the Indian batters at the top and middle-order look in sound touch, however, the players need to encourage their strike rates infront of the heavily built Australian outfit in the upcoming clash. Among bowlers, Renuka Singh is in her absolute best shape currently bowling perfect line and length. Deepti Sharma hasn't been so much effective with the ball in the tournament so far.

As for Australia, they are heading into the semi-final undefeated. The tournament favourites Australia have a tremendous record against India in the T20Is and also beat them at the knockouts of the marquee event in past. With a dominant record at the shortest format over Women-in-blue, Meg Lanning led side will be confident moving into the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet led women will take some inspiration from their U-19 Women's T20 Champions and beat the unbeatables to inch closer to holding their maiden Women's T20 World Cup. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have fought in 30 T20I against each-other. Australia Women dominates the head-to-head record majorly with 22 wins, whereas, India Women have emerged victorious only 6 times. Overall, only one match ended on a tie, whileas, one contest concluded with no result.

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players

Key Players Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W) Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) Georgia Wearham (AUS-W) Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) Renuka Thakur Singh (IND-W)

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana against the pace attack of Darcie Brown and Beth Mooney vs Deepti Sharma will be two key battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs Australia Women, Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 23 (Thursday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND-W Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

AUS-W Playing XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

