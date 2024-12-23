India national women cricket team and West Indies national women cricket team will go up against each other in the second IND-W vs WI-W ODI 2024 on December 2024. India won the first ODI by 211 runs and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The ODI series will work as a training ground for both teams, with the ICC Women's World Cup taking place in India. The IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 clash will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and commence at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara

In the first ODI, India outclassed West Indies as Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat, and Renuka Singh shined with the ball in the hosts' win. Other batters like Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed.

Vadodara Live Weather Updates

The weather forecast for IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 looks promising with zero chances of rain. However, the conditions would witness a hide-and-seek game between the sun and clouds with strong winds blowing in from the west. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Aims for Series Win Against West Indies Women With Momentum on Their Side.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

Expect the pitch conditions at Kotambi Stadium to be batting-friendly in the first half of the contest. Under artificial lights, the bowlers found a bit of help, which could be crucial moving forward in the series. With the track made of black soil, spinners could also come into play as the game progresses.

