Celebrations are part and parcel of any cricket match. However, at times could take a turn for the worse as in the case of Yuvraj Khatri, who amidst his celebration twisted his ankle during Nepal Under-19's ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 against Bangladesh Under-19 when after claiming Md Rizan Hossan's wicket, the 17-year-old ran off in excitement before the unfortunate incident happened. Khatri was Nepal's best bowler claiming four wickets as Bangladesh chased down 141 with five wickets to spare. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Innings Highlights: Watch Talented 13-Year-Old Cricketer Play Eye-Catching Strokes During IND U-19 vs JPN U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Match.

A twist of fate 🫣 When luck smiles and frowns at the same time 🤕 🙆‍♂️#SonySportsNetwork #AsiaCup #NewHomeOfAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/OmPn5KepPu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 2, 2024

