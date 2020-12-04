T Natarajan after an impressive Indian Premier League 2020, is also making waves in the international scene, securing debuts for the Indian team in One-Day and T20I format in successive games. The 29-year-old played his first game for the national side in the shorter format against Australia on Friday (December 4, 2020) at the Manuka Oval and impressed with a brilliant spell in the team’s victory. Twitterati Discuss Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan’s Impressive Debut and Ravindra Jadeja's Cameo As India Beat Australia in T20I Series Opener.

T Natarajan made his ODI debut for India a few days ago and recently made his T20I debut, impressing in both matches. Against Australia, the Tamil Nadu bowler bowled a sensational spell of 3/30 in his quota of four overs as India took lead in the series. Amul congratulated the new addition to the Indian squad and wrote ‘Tea Natarajan? Swing by for breakfast.’ T Natarajan First Wicket Video: New Indian Cricket Team Pacer Removes Marnus Labuschagne to Scalp His Maiden International Wicket.

#Amul Topical: Left arm pacer makes brilliant debut for India in both ODI and T20! pic.twitter.com/SKDtvR7wQB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 4, 2020

Speaking of the game, India courtesy of a sensational cameo guided India to a fighting total of 160 runs which the Men in Blue defended successfully as they emerged victorious by 11-runs. Jadeja’s concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal also got three wickets to his name with Deepak Chahar adding a single scalp to his tally.

The 2nd T20I will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (December 2, 2020) and Australia will be looking to get themselves back while India will be hoping to wrap up the series. Jasprit Bumrah was rested for this game and could be welcomed back by the visitors.

