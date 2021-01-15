A depleted Indian bowling line-up put up an impressive fight against Australia on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. At stumps on Day 1, the home side was batting at 274-5 with Cameron Green and Tim Paine unbeaten at 28 and 38 respectively. The day, however, belonged to Marnus Labuschagne who smashed his fifth Test century. The youngster toiled the inexperienced Indian bowlers and scored runs all over the park. Just when Aussies were cruising towards a mammoth total, debutant pacer T Natarajan dismissed Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in quick succession, bringing India back in the hunt. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Highlights Day 1.

Earlier in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine opted to bat first after winning the toss in the deciding clash. While Marcus Harris replaced injured opener Will Pucvoski in the Aussie playing XI, the visitors were forced to make four changes - Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar came in for Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Navdeep Saini Complains of Groin Pain, Goes off Field.

Contrary to the expectations, India started well, sending David Warner and Marcus Harris back in the hut cheaply. Labuschagne and Steve Smith brought the hosts back in the contest before the latter fell prey to Sundar for 36. Matthew Wade also chipped in with a handy 45 but couldn’t convert his start into a big knock. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the action on Day 1. Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled With Funny Memes After Accidentally Hitting Rohit Sharma With Wayward Throw.

Praises For Marnus!!

🏏 Since Marnus Labuschagne came in as a concussion substitute on 18 Aug 2019 1591 Test runs — more than anyone else in the world (next best: Stokes 1,092) 5 Test centuries — more than anyone else in the world (next best: Azam [4] & Williamson [4])#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JrkHlYBhpQ — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) January 15, 2021

Shattering Records!!

50+ scores after 17 Test matches: Marnus Labuschagne - 14 Don Bradman - 13 Ricky Ponting - 8 Steve Smith - 8 Steve Waugh - 6#AUSvIND — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 10, 2021

Great Consistency!!

To think Marnus Labuschagne got his chance because of that Archer bouncer to Smith at Lord’s. I’m sure he’d have forced his way into the team at some point anyway, but boy has he been consistent since. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 15, 2021

Left Arm Pacer After Long!!

Last 2 Test Wickets by Indian left arm Pacers Zaheer Khan vs NZ (2014) Natarajan vs AUS (2021)*#INDvsAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) January 15, 2021

Natarajan Shines!!

Well bowled @Natarajan_91! ... Two quick and key wickets. #IndvsAus — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 15, 2021

Some More For Natu!!

This is a Mass spell from Nattu. And Another wicket For Yorker Nattu #Natarajan #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/S9fuBLiNuM — ℝ𝕖𝕞𝕪𝕒 ℕ𝕒𝕚𝕣🦋 (@RemyaNair5) January 15, 2021

Some Records!!

Indian Left arm bowlers to pick atleast 2 Wickets in ODI, T20I & Test Debut Zaheer Khan Pragyan Ojha T Natarajan*#INDvsAUS — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) January 15, 2021

Breaking Stereotypes!!

Rip who said nattu can't succeed in test cricket Well played 🔥🔥#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS — Vijay Rohit 45 ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@Thalapathy4527) January 15, 2021

The game is indeed poised at the moment, which makes the second day very crucial. Paine and Green should at least look to take their side over the 350-run mark. At the same time, Ajinkya Rahane will want the remaining wickets to fall as soon as possible. This is certainly anyone’s match at the moment, but it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Aussies have a slight advantage.

