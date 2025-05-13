Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new Apple Intelligence feature for iOS 19,. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple may introduce an AI-powered battery optimisation mode in iOS 19 to help extend the iPhone battery life. The iOS 19 is expected to be announced in the fall of 2025. The report said that this Apple Intelligence feature would be particularly designed for the iPhone 17 Air, as it may use a smaller battery. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that besides these AI additions and interface changes, Apple may also push engineers to release updates with more functionality and fewer glitches. iOS 18.5 Update Released: Apple Rolls Out 5th iOS 18 Series Update With Improvements, Bug Fixes and New Features; Know How To Download, iPhone Compatibility and More.

Apple Bringing AI Additions, Interface Changes With iOS 19 Update in Fall 2025

Besides the AI additions and interface changes, Apple is pushing engineers to ensure that this year’s releases are more functional and less glitchy. Past upgrades were criticized for bugs and features that sometimes didn’t work properly. https://t.co/BhJjmtorX9 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 12, 2025

