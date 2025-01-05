India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The fifth and final Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground enters an exciting phase with the result possible on day three of the match. At stumps on day two, India were 141/6 in their second innings, effectively 145, thanks to a slight lead of four runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are the two unbeaten batsmen for India batting on eight and six respectively. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Bowler Reportedly Fit to Bat But 'Bowling Fitness' Yet to be Confirmed, Team Management to Take Decision On Day 3.

The day two began with Australia resuming on an overnight score of 9/1. And soon the home side were left tottering at 39/4 with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj making early inroads. Steven Smith and debutant Beau Webster tried to bring some stability in the Australian innings and 57 runs for the fifth wicket before Prasidh Krishna accounted for Smith to leave Australia at 96/5.

Thereafter Australia kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 181 in their first innings. Webster was top scorer for Australia with 57 runs. India suffered a major blow on day two when Bumrah was injured. He left the field for scans. It is now reported that he will be able to bat but whether he remains available as a bowler is to be seen. Bumrah’s availability could be the decisive factor in this Test as India look to draw level in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

When is India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 5th Test 2024-25 is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Day 3 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 04.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024-25 viewing option online, read below. Funny Nana Patekar Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli's Yet Another Poor Performance in BGT 2024-25.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3?

India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3. Please note no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available in India.

