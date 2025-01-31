India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: England’s victory in the third T20I added life to the ongoing five-match series. Visitors England won the third T20I at Rajkot as the score in the series now reads 2-1 with India still in the lead. Had India won at Rajkot they would have pocketed the series and that is something they will try in the fourth T20I again. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 4th T20I free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Pune.

Set 172 runs to win, India managed 145/9 in their allotted 20 overs and lost the match by 26 runs. The Men in Blue kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the required run-rate creeped up. Earlier batting first, the England opener smashed 28-ball 51 to provide a platform to his side. However, the visitors lost wickets in the middle which affected their scoring rate.

However, Liam Livingstone’s 24-ball 43 and 24-run stand for the tenth wicket between Adil Rashid and Mark Wood helped England post a decent total. For India, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy picked 5/24 but that wasn’t enough to help India win.

When is India vs England 4th T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 4th T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: Top Six Performers From India Against England Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 4th T20I 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 4th T20I 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England T20I series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England T20I series 2025.

