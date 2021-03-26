India will play England in the second game of the three-match ODI series on March 26 (Friday). India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 having won the first match by 66 runs. A similar result in the second match will clinch the ODI series for India with a game remaining and also help them complete a series sweep over England. India had earlier beaten England 4-1 in Tests and 3-2 in the T20I series. Meanwhile, the India vs England 2nd ODI match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming details on DD Sports can scroll down for all details. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Match Preview: India Look To Seal Series, Complete a ‘Hat-Trick’.

Both teams have injury concerns ahead of the second ODI match and have lost a number of player to injuries. England will be without captain Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series due to a finger injury. Sam Billings is also unavailable for the second match due to a shoulder sprain while India have lost Shreyas Iyer, who dislocated his left shoulder and is out of action for the next four months. All three suffered injuries while fielding in the first ODI. Their injuries mean a number of players could be handed their ODI debuts in the second match. India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network will be providing the live telecast for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match. The India vs England clash will be shown live on the DD Sports channel. On DTH and Cable TV networks, Star Sports Network will be showing the live streaming.

#TeamIndia will look to grab the series and England will look to bounce back in the second game! 🏏 2nd ODI 🗓️ March 26 ⏰ 1:30 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/V4YW0tQXep — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 24, 2021

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Likely Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

