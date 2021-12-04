India and New Zealand will face off against each other on Day 2 of the second Test of the two-game series. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 04, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be satisfied with their performance on the opening day as India remain 221/4 at stumps. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming can scroll down below. IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights.

After winning the toss, India elected to bat first and were given a great start by the openers. But just as the first Test, a team managed to get themselves back into the game and this time it was New Zealand, as Ajaz Patel with a four-wicket haul managed to curb the hosts' momentum. However, Mayank Agarwal is still going strong and will hope to add to his run tally on the second day.

When is India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 04, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ Test series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match Day 2 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2021 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).