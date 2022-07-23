India and West Indies are set to take on each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, July 24. The match would be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors held their nerve to carve out a win by just three runs in a last-ball thriller. West Indies needed a six to win off the final delivery of the game and Romario Shepherd failed to score more than one. Now, the Men in Blue would hope to wrap up the series when they meet the hosts in the second match. For West Indies though, it is a do-or-die game. A loss would mean that the series is gone and all they would be left with would be to play for pride in the final ODI. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad and Tobago

Nicholas Pooran would be eager on having his bowlers take early wickets after India milked their bowling to all their parts of the ground to get off to a solid start. India on the other hand, would want to put up a better performance from the middle-order in this crucial match. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the Trinidad weather report and how the pitch at Queen's Park Oval might look like.

Trinidad Weather Report

Expected weather in Trinidad at the time of IND vs WI 2nd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, there's a slight threat of rain at the start of the game, which is at 9:30 am local time. Other than that, the weather would be perfect for a good game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 28-32 degrees celsius.

Queen's Park Oval Pitch Report

Much like the 1st ODI, the pitch would be perfect to bat on and teams winning the toss would look to put up a score on the board. Batters would find value for their shots. At the same time, bowlers would be able to extract something out of this track if they hit the right lengths. Another high-scorer thriller awaits us.

