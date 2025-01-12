In a dominating show, India Women beat Ireland Women in the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 by 116 runs and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. For India, batters like Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana, and Pratika Rawal stepped up to the plate. All-rounder Deepti Sharma and spinner Priya Mishra were stand-out performers in bowling, claiming five wickets between them. India Women's Cricket Team Registers It's Highest One Day Internationals Total; Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine as Women in Blue Score 370/5 During IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025.

Coulter Reilly Stands Tall But Ireland Falls

Chasing 371, Ireland women got off to a poor start, with Sayali Satghare getting the ride of skipper Gabby Lewis. However, Sarah Forbes and Coulter Reilly consolidated for Ireland, adding 55 runs for the second wicket. Deepti Sharma provided India with the breakthrough, getting rid of Forbes. Deepti Sharma Castles Sarah Forbes in Her 100th ODI Match During IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Reilly remains undeterred in the middle as India bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with Sharma being the wrecker-in-chief. Laura Delany played a small cameo knock, scoring 37 off 36 balls, before falling to Sharma. Reilly registered her maiden ODI fifty, and missed her ton by 20 runs, getting out for 80 off Titas Sadhu.

Lean Paul showcased resistance down the order, but the task was too tall for Ireland's tailender, who managed to reduce the margin of defeat to 116 runs. Apart from Sharma, Priya Mishra shined picking up two wickets, while Sadhu and Satghare claimed one scalp apiece.

Indian Batters Make Merry

Opting to bat, India's top-order made merry against Ireland, where the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues slammed big runs. Stand-in skipper Mandhana and Rawal added 156 runs for the first wicket, where both batters also notched their respective fifties. Jemimah Rodrigues Becomes 11th India Batter To Complete 1000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Milestone During IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025.

Harleen Deol also smashed a blistering 89 off 84, missing out on her second ODI ton by eleven runs. Jermimah Rodrigues came into her own and hit her maiden ODI century, which took just 90 balls. With all batters hitting big runs, India Women managed to post their highest-ever ODI score of 370 for 5.

The IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be played on January 15 in Rajkot.

