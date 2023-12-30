IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Free Live Streaming Online The Indian Women’s team will be looking to strike back at Australia in their three-match ODI series with the second game scheduled to take place in Mumbai. The side batted well in the opening match but Australia chased their target of 283 with ease. Having lost the ODI series against England, it is imperative for India to secure a win here and stay in the fight for the decider. Opponents Australia are seasoned campaigners and they will be more than ready for this challenge. The conditions in Mumbai are ideal for batting and the side winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first. India W versus Australia W second ODI game will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: India Women Face Stern Challenge Against Australia Women.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a brilliant innings of 82 in the first match, coming in at a difficult time for India. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur head into the contest on the back of low scores and it will be important for them to stay positive. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were expensive and will need to exert more pressure on Australia in the second ODI.

The fifties from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath made sure Australia made light work of a daunting target in the last match. The Australians look balanced in terms of their team combination but there is room for improvement with their bowling unit. Darcie Brown was the pick of their unit, picking up a wicket while giving away just 33 runs in 7 overs. Superwoman! Sneh Rana Takes Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Alyssa Healy During IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will face Australia Women in the second match of the three-game ODI series on Saturday, December 30. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2ndODI 2023-24 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Ishan Kishan, Smriti Mandhana Feature in Quiz Show Kaun Banega Crorepati With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Pictures Go Viral!.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ODI series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI online. India do not look like causing much trouble to Australia as the visitors look set to clinch the series.

