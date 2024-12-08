India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a dismal performance in the series opener, India Women will be looking to bounce back as they face Australia in the second game of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Hosts Australia took a 1-0 lead after an impressive performance. Meanwhile for IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

After opting to bat first, India Women managed only 100 runs in 34.2 overs. Megan Schutt scalped 5/19 as hosts Australia restricted India to a paltry score. For India, Jemimah Rodrigues was top scorer with 23 runs. In response, Australia did well to begin with but lost wickets as they inched closer to a low target. Even though the home side were chasing just 101 runs, they lost five wickets with pacer Renuka picking 45/3.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on Australia Women’s National Cricket Team at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, December 08. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 05:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australian cricket in India. So, India Women vs Australia Women live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 (English Commentary) and for Hindi commentary you can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channel. For the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024?

With Star Sports network providing the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online. So, fans can log into the Hotstar mobile app or website to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming online. Please note, no free live streaming online is available of this match.

