India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women are all set to take on Australia Women in a three-match ODI series away from home. All of the three matches will be played in Australia. India Women will be meeting Australia Women after the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where Australia defeated India. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be looking to take the revenge this time around. It is surely going to be a tough contest for India Women as all the matches are set to be played on Australian soil. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs Australia Women at Allan Border Field.

India Women are coming in after their 2-1 ODI series win over the New Zealand Women. But then again, it was a series at home for India in the favourable conditions. Australia Women's national cricket team will be in action for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Australia Women lost to South Africa Women in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Australia Women's bowlers will be looking to use that extra bounce available on the pitches. It can put India Women in some trouble but it will be interesting to see how Harmanpreet Kaur-led India withstands this challenge.

Deepti Sharma, the star of the last series for India, will also be a part of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series. This can be seen as an advantage, but with different conditions, Deepti Sharma can also face some difficulties. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandana and other top names should step up for India if they want to take the lead in the series. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India Women vs Australia Women Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor

Australia Women's National Cricket Team: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux