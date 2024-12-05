India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women travel to Australia for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the home side. The series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship but both India and Australia have already qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2026. Meanwhile for IND-W vs AUS-W live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

India have left out Shafali Verma for this series, who was out of form. Even though India defeated New Zealand at home in a three-match ODI series before travelling to Australia, batters didn’t perform that well. With an eye on the World Cup next year, Women in Blue will be looking to set things in order. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their domination against the Women in Blue at home. Australia Women have won 12 out of 16 matches against India at home. IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women in Brisbane.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on Australia Women’s National Cricket Team at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, December 05. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 09:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australian cricket in India. The India Women vs Australia Women live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 (English Commentary) and for Hindi commentary you can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channel. For the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024?

With Star Sports network providing the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online. So, fans can log into the Hotstar mobile app or website to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 live streaming online. Please note, no free live streaming online is available for this match.

