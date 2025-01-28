India Women U19 Cricket Team vs Scotland Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: India Women's Under-19 cricket team is undefeated in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 so far and will go up against Scotland Women's Under-19 cricket team in a final Super Six match. The Indian side won all three group-stage matches in the competition and recently defeated the Bangladesh side in its first Super Six match. With maximum points from the games played so far and a healthy net-run-rate, the India U19 side tops the standings and has already qualified for the semifinal of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. topped Group A while the Bangladesh side finished second in Group D with two wins in three matches. For IND-W U19 vs SCO-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. India Qualifies For ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semifinals, Claims Comprehensive Eight-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh In Super Six Encounter.

En route to the semifinal of the competition, the India U19 team defeated the West Indies, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh sides. They will face Scotland U19 Women’s team in match number 10 of the super-six phase of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. Vaishnavi Sharma and Gongadi Trisha are in top form at the moment while other players in the India U19 bowling attack are also amongst the wicket-takers.

As for the Scotland side, the side finished third in Group D of the early stages losing to Bangladesh and Australia but recorded a win against Nepal side. In the Super Six phase their last match against Sri Lanka U19 side was abandoned due to rain. Check out India U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women live viewing options and match details below

When is IND-W vs SCO-W Super Six Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women's U-19 National Cricket Team will take on Scotland Women's U-19 Cricket Team in their second Super Six match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The India Women vs Scotland Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 28. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SCO-W Super Six Stage Match of ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

The official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India is Star Sports Network. But, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in the region. As per the ICC (International Cricket Council) official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those thrilling matches.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SCO-W Super Six Stage Match of ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the India women vs Scotland women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).