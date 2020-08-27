Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2020 has me exciting domestic and overseas young talent. England batsman Tom Banton is one such young cricketer to watch out for. The 21-year wicket-keeper batsman is already rated high. The young England talent has said that he is excited to bat with Shubman Gill, another young talent from India. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

“I am particularly excited to play alongside Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. I watched Andre last year, and he played really well. Learning from someone like him will be really cool. There are a few guys of my age – (Shivam) Mavi, (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti and Shubman (Gill) - whom I have played against when I was younger. It would be great to see them again,” Banton said on Knights Unplugged episode.

“Looking back, I remember the Indians were a lot better than all of us in the (2018 Under-19) World Cup. I look up to those guys even now, and I am still good friends with some of them. Playing alongside Shubman at KKR will be pretty nice and I am really looking forward to it,” he added. Kolkata Knight Riders Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.

Banton also expressed his views on being part of IPL. “Honestly, just being part of the IPL is something I have been dreaming of since a very young age. I have been watching IPL every year. I have literally been glued to the IPL from the very first games in the years when it started,” he said.

Banton has played six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is for England so far. The youngster is part of the England T20I side which will take on Pakistan in the three-match series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).