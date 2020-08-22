IPL 2020 is less than a month away and teams have already reached the United Arab Emirates to continue with their preparations ahead of the new season. IPL 2020 will be played in its entirety I UAE after the governing council received official permission from the Indian government to host the tournament in the Gulf country. So with IPL 2020 nearing a start, we keep track of updates and latest news related to the competition. IPL 2020 Players’ Update: MI Star Lasith Malinga Set to Miss Initial Part of the Tournament.

As the teams have reached UAE, they will undergo the mandatory COVID-19 tests and upon returning negative, players and staff from every franchise will be placed in a bio-secure bubble, where they will remain throughout the competition in UAE. BCCI have also issued SOP's for each team and have advised them to follow them strictly.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onward with the final taking place on November 10. An official schedule is yet to be released for the tournament. Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host all the games behind closed doors as fans will not be permitted inside the grounds to main the social distancing protocols amid the current circumstances.