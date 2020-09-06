The countdown has already begun. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is now just 15 days away. IPL season 13 will be played far from India in a different shore this year. But the excitement is not less. IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE this season and is set to start to from September 19. Fans’ excitement is set to soar even higher with the IPL 2020 schedule set to be announced on Sunday (September 6). The complete match schedule was initially supposed to be announced on Saturday but IPL chairman Brijesh Patel announced that it will be finally revealed on Sunday. IPL 2020 Top Stories, September 5: Look Back at Major Headlines of the Day.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to host last season’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19. In what will be a rematch of last season’s final, CSK and Mumbai Indians will face each other in a blockbuster opening match. CSK’s participation in the opening game was initially in doubt after the team’s pre-season preparation was hampered by positive COVID-19 tests. 13 members of the CSK camp, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, had tested positive and are currently in two-week quarantine. IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni and Team Finally Start Practice in UAE (Watch Video).

The rest of the CSK squad, however, cleared two rounds of COVID-19 tests and already started their pre-season camp two days ago. They have looked in good touch and will be geared to start the season with a revenge win against the reigning champions. The other 13 members of the CSK camp will complete their 14-day quarantine period and will then undergo two COVID-19 tests. They will only be allowed to join the camp if they clear both the tests.

Meanwhile, CSK’s preparation for a fourth IPL title also dealt a major blow with the withdrawal of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. Mumbai also will miss senior pacer Lasith Malinga, who has also withdrawn from this season’s IPL. A number of players have opted out of IPL 2020 due to concerns over safety amid the COVID—19 pandemic.