With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 scheduled to get underway on September 19 in UAE, all the players are gearing up for the tournament and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal definitely belongs to that category. The 30-year-old recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with skipper Virat Kohli from previous IPL seasons. “The wait is over. Let’s roar 🦁 @royalchallengersbangalore #IPL,” wrote Chahal while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The leggie has made his intent crystal clear that he’s determined to torment the batsmen in the forthcoming tournament and the opposition must vary him. Virat Kohli Flaunts Chiselled Abs During Treadmill Workout.

Chahal has been the mainstay of RCB bowling line-up over the years and his IPL record is pretty impressive too. With 100 wickets 84 matches, the Haryana-born bowler is the third-most successful leg-spinner in the history of the marquee tournament. Also, Chahal will certainly enjoy bowling in IPL 2020 as the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are on the larger side. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest Instagram post. Virat Kohli Begins Countdown for IPL 2020 As He Shares Old Pictures with AB de Villiers and Others.

View Post:

Despite having a star-studded team, RCB, somehow, haven't been able to lift the IPL trophy even once in the last 12 seasons. However, they would like to end the drought in the forthcoming season. With the addition of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris, they certainly look a pretty strong team on paper. In fact, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have bagged Virat Kohli and Co to win the tournament in UAE.

