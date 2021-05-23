The Indian Premier League 2021 was suspended in the wake of the umpteenth number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Wriddhiman Saha and others were tested positive. Thus the IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI. Now the boar is looking to conduct the IPL 2021 in UAE from September 15- October 15. For this, there could be a few changes made in the schedule of the India vs England test series. So the BCCI might request the English Cricket Board to reduce the gap to four days and wrap up the series earlier. There is a nine-day long gap between the third and the fourth Test. IPL 2021: Hemang Amin Reportedly Wants Remainder Of Season to be Conducted in UAE, Franchises Agree.

This will add up to the 30 day period which is quite sufficient for conducting the remaining games of the tournament. If that gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of," sources told a newspaper. If the ECB does not agree to reduce the gap, the knockout matches could be scheduled later. This will obviously include the knock-out matches. The final call about the IPL 2021 will be taken during the Special Assembly Meeting which will take place on May 29, 2021.

A couple of prospects are to be proposed by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin in the upcoming meeting. He will be proposing to host the tournament in UAE and UK. However, the BCCI CEO wants the tournament to be conducted in UAE because of obvious reasons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).