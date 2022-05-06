Mumbai, May 5: David Warner on Thursday set the record for most half-centuries in T20 cricket as he scored his 89th fifty playing for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here. Warner, who had started his career with the Delhi franchise in the 2009-10 season when it was called Delhi Daredevils, blasted his half-century off 34 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes. He went on to remain unbeaten on 92. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022: 3 Reasons Why SRH Lost.

This was his 89th half-century in T20 cricket and overtook West Indian legend Chris Gayle, with whom he was tied on 88 half-centuries before this match. India's Virat Kohli is third with 77 half-centuries while Aaron Finch of Australia is fourth with 70. India's Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list with 69 half-centuries. Warner has scored the most half-centuries in the IPL, scoring 55 fifties so far. Virat is next in line with 47.

