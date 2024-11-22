IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team lock horns in the first of the five-match Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth and has a start time of 07:50 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS Test match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in India but will IND vs AUS be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs AUS viewing option. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, India takes on Australia in the series opener at Perth. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the visitors as both sides look to take an early lead in the grueling series. It will be interesting to see how India’s playing XI for the first Test appears as apart from Rohit, Shubman Gill won’t take part in the series opener. Gill suffered a hand injury and thus has been left out. Virat Kohli Test Record in Australia: Take A Look At Star Indian Batsman's Stats, Performances in Australia Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test.

Is IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only.

