‘Just Like Bits and Pieces’: Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled for Giving ‘Perfect’ Tutorial on Cutting Vegetables Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sanjay Manjrekar and trolling certainly go hand in hand and the former Indian batsman doesn’t even need to say something controversial in the commentary box to get the attention of trollers. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Manjrekar took to his official Twitter account and shared a video, teaching his fans the perfect way of cutting the vegetables. He described how one’s arms and hands should be played which slicing the veggies. Well, that was enough for the netizens to pull Manjrekar’s leg again and they left no stones unturned in doing that. Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel.

The Mumbai-born cricketer has always been in the headlines due to his controversial remarks which have irked the cricket fans. Recently, he was also dropped from the official commentary panel of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the netizens weren’t surprised. It seemed like that Manjrekar will be away from any controversy for quite some time. However, that didn’t happen. In his vegetable-cutting video, some trolled the commentator for his tips while others reminded him of his infamous ‘bits and pieces’ for Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Takes Sly Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After He Is Dropped From BCCI Commentary Team (See Post).

Just like Manjrekar, many other personalities of cricket fraternity are spending their time in quarantine amid the lockdown. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also been sharing the videos of their home activities on social-media websites, urging the people to remain at home. Well, it seems like the fans will the cricket action for some time and will their favourite stars in action on Instagram and Twitter only.