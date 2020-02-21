Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KK vs PZ on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Peshawar Zalmi practice session (@PeshawarZalmi/Twitter)

It is time for the second match in the Pakistan Super League 2020 match. Home side Karachi Kings will be up against Peshawar Zalmi. In the PSL 2020 opener, Quetta Gladiators emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see whether the same pitch will be used for Karachi vs Peshawar PSL 2020 match. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PSL 2020 live streaming online in India and Bangladesh, then scroll down for all the details. Apart from PSL 2020 live streaming informational, you will get to know which channel will telecast PSL 2020 in India and Bangladesh. Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5.

All-rounder Imad Wasim is in charge of Karachi Kings while Darren Sammy, the only overseas skipper in PSL, will lead Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings features Babar Azam as well and he is most followed Pakistan cricketer in contemporary times.

When to Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The second match of PSL 2020 will take place between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and will start at 9:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Karachi and Peshawar live. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

In last five meetings, Karachi Kings have just managed to beat Peshawar Zalmi once and that too in the 2018 season. Zalmi’s have a winning streak of four back to back matches against the Karachi-based side.