As England openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley continue to struggle in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Kevin Pietersen asked the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ‘print’ an Email from Rahul Dravid and give it to the English openers. The letter is basically a guide on how to bat effectively against spinners in the subcontinent conditions. Pietersen’s comments came after the two youngsters failed to make a mark in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. While Crawley made five runs, Sibley couldn’t even open his account. Notably, both batsmen gave their wickets away to left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. James Anderson Picks 30th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket During Match Against Sri Lanka.

Soon after the openers were dismissed on Day 2, Pietersen took to Twitter and urged ECB to print their special Email for Crawley and Sibley. “Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want...!” the former England captain wrote on Twitter while sharing the letter. In another tweet, the 40-year-old wrote: “Crawley & Sibley need to go find the email that Dravid sent me about playing spin. Changed my game!”

In the two-page long Email, Dravid gave a plethora of guidance on tackling spin bowling with precision. At the end of the letter, the former Indian captain heaped praises on the England dasher and said that Pietersen is a ‘really good player’, and he should believe in his abilities and try to pick up the length from the spinner’s hand.

Meanwhile, the second Sri Lanka vs England Test is quite poised at the moment. Angelo Mathews’ stellar century guided the home team to a formidable total of 381 in the first innings. Although the visitors lost the openers early, skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship. At stumps on Day 2, England were 98/2, trailing by 283 runs.

