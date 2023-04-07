An atmosphere of electricity prevailed at the Eden Gardens on April 6 as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in IPL 2023. The crowd was disappointed by a poor start from the home team but Shardul Thakur’s fireworks lit up the night sky as the Knight Riders marked a homecoming with an emphatic performance. KKR lost the toss and were inserted to bat first on the wicket, which looked like a good batting track. A David Willey over proved to be the first setback for the Knights in which both Venkatesh Iyer (3) and Mandeep Singh (0) were dismissed in consecutive deliveries. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz held the other end firmly and played some fine strokes to score a maiden half-century. The second major setback turned out to be the twin dismissals of both Gurbaz and the dangerous Andre Russell in a Karn Sharma over. But what followed changed the game. 'Lord Shardul Came Out of Syllabus' Netizens React to Shardul Thakur's Blistering Maiden IPL Fifty During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2023.

Out walked Shardul Thakur, who started on a scratchy note but did not take much time to get off the blocks, with some big hits on both sides of the wicket. The all-rounder showed why KKR picked him in the trade window ahead of the IPL 2023 auction by racing to a 20-ball fifty, the joint-fastest this season. He stole the show with nine fours and three sixes and stunned the RCB bowlers, who had started off the first innings on a high. Thakur and Rinku Singh’s sixth-wicket stand yielded 103 runs off 47 deliveries. Singh, too, played his shots, scoring a fine 33-ball 46. After a difficult position, KKR got 204/7 on the board. Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli Dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song After KKR vs RCB Match and It's a Double Treat for Their Fans! (Watch Video).

In response, RCB did start off well with the best bit of their batting highlight being Tim Southee conceding 23 runs in one over. But Sunil Narine’s introduction into this contest was the start of RCB’s downfall. The marquee spinner bowled Virat Kohli (21) and his partner Varun Chakaravarthy destroyed the back of RCB’s batting, castling Faf du Plessis (23), Glenn Maxwell (5) and Harshal Patel (0) in no time. Reduced to 54/4, their innings never really got going and Suyash Sharma’s spell (3/30) dented their hopes. The debutant made an ‘impact’ as the Impact Player and starred on a memorable IPL outing. Eventually, Varun completed his four-wicket haul as RCB were knocked over for 123 in 17.4 overs. RCB Funny Memes and 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' Jokes Flood Twitter After Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

KKR vs RCB Stat Highlights

#Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit his maiden IPL fifty.

#Shardul Thakur also scored his first fifty in IPL.

#He also has the fastest fifty in IPL this year, alongside Jos Buttler.

#His 68 is also his highest score in T20 cricket.

#He also now has the joint-second highest score in the IPL while batting at number seven or below. The highest was 88 off 36 balls from his KKR teammate Andre Russell.

#Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh's 103-run partnership is the fourth such instance for the sixth-wicket or below in the IPL.

#Sunil Narine completed 150 IPL appearances.

#KKR spinners picked up nine wickets, the most in an IPL innings.

#Suyash Sharma (3/30) had a memorable IPL debut.

With a lot of confidence, Kolkata Knight Riders will now head to Ahmedabad to take on the reigning champions Gujarat Titans, who have won both their matches so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next opponents are Lucknow Super Giants, on April 10.

