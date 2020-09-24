KL Rahul has added another feather to his already illustrious hat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kings XI Punjab becomes the fastest Indian batsman to reach the 2000-run mark in Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul achieved the milestone in his 60th innings and with this, he has replaced the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who took 63 innings to get the feat. Notably, the Mumbai Indians captain went to the landmark way back in 2012, and the record was untouched since then. After eight years, however, Rahul managed to pipe him with his great consistency. KXIP vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Making his debut in 2013 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul was seen as a Test-match specialist who can play in only one dimension. He couldn’t leave a significant mark in the first three years. However, he worked on his game and evolved into an asset in white-ball cricket. IPL 2016 proved to be a breakthrough season for him. Rahul played several fiery knocks for RCB and played a vital role in guiding them to the finals. Kings XI Punjab bagged his services in IPL 2018 auctions and Rahul hasn’t looked back since then. Dean Jones Dies at 59: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab Players to Wear Black Armbands.

KL Rahul Completes 2000 IPL Runs:

The opener played one staggering knock after another and guided Punjab to many emphatic wins. He even holds the record of smashing the fastest fifty (13 balls) in IPL history. Owing to his batting prowess, KXIP handed over him the captaincy for Dream11 IPL 2020, and the dasher will be determined to guide Punjab to their maiden title.

Speaking of the game, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision, however, hasn’t proved to be very good as Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got KXIP off to a good start.

