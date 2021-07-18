Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have surely turned a lot of heads with their performance today. Playing for the first time together in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, both the spinners picked up two wickets each as Sri Lanka were restricted to 262/9 in the first ODI after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Both bowlers proved a point as to why they are still important assets for the Indian team. Kuldeep especially has been on the sidelines for both the national team and his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. The chinaman bowler bowled nine overs, conceding 48 runs but most importantly, took two wickets off beautiful deliveries in the same over. Chahal too had a good day, taking a wicket of his very first ball and then sending back the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka for 39 runs. He ended with figures of 2/52. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Sri Lanka Opts To Bat as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav Make Debuts

Also, this was the 12th time that Kuldeep and Chahal have taken two wickets each in the same ODI--a stat which goes to show how good these bowlers are, especially when playing together. Netizens were mighty impressed with the duo's performance against Sri Lanka and flooded the internet with some interesting and funny memes to talk about them online. Here are some of those:

They're back with a bang:

This is surely coming from a Marvel fan

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzi Chahal continuing the KulCha Supremacy 👑 #INDvsSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/95MO4oKepz — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 18, 2021

This fan drew Karan-Arjun reference to explain Kuldeep and Chahal's partnership:

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back together after 2019 World Cup game against England. Finally #Kulcha is back 🔙 pic.twitter.com/hsFsYInRAs — Aniket Anjan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnjanAniket) July 18, 2021

Some compared Kuldeep performance today to this legend:

Another Bollywood reference, and yes, they're 'Not Finished':

KulCha was on fire and this fan took it seriously:

Some even took a jibe at the Kolkata Knight Riders management for not playing Kuldeep in the IPL:

If they can continue the performances they came up with today, then there's a very good chance that they would once again don the roles of being the main spinners in the Indian team. With the T20 World Cup approaching in few months time, all eyes would be on how they perform in this series. So far, all's well for KulCha!

