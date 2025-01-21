Mumbai, January 21: The Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy was unveiled on Saturday with some surprising omissions. Let us look at few of these omissions.

1. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma during ICC World Cup 2023 (Photo Credit: X @ICC)

Perhaps the biggest surprise omission of them all. Siraj did have an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he did not make a lot of impact despite his 20 wickets and endured a heavy workload for the last one or two years. But since 2022-start, he has been India's leading ODI wicket-taker and overall third, with 71 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 22.97 and a best spell of 6/21. Will Indian Cricket Team Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Have 'Pakistan' Written On It?.

2. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

Once again, Samson has found himself short of luck despite doing nothing wrong. In 16 ODIs since his debut in the format back in 2021, he has scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, with best score of 108, a century and three fifties to his name. In his last ODI for India, he smashed a century against South Africa at Paarl in December 2023.

3. Karun Nair

Karun Nair celebrates his century (Photo credit: JioCinema)

Though it could be dismissed as a recency bias, Nair's performances for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) were impossible to ignore, as he made a massive 779 runs in eight innings at an average of 389.5, strike rate of over 124, with five centuries and a fifty. His best score was 163*. The batter has not donned Indian colours since 2017.

4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo Credit: X/@DisneyPlusHS)

After a solid start to T20I career against Bangladesh, including an explosive knock of 74 and a dream run in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, which included a Boxing Day Test century at Melbourne, Nitish seemed on track to be called into the ODI squad as well. However, his wait for the ODI cap it seems will continue for a while. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

5. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (Photo credit: Twitter @mufaddal_vohra)

Despite featuring in domestic cricket recently, Ishan continues to be out from the Indian side, having played his last international game in November 2023 and his last ODI game during the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan. He has made 933 runs in 27 ODIs, at an average of 42.40, a strike rate of 102.19, a double century and seven fifties to his name. He played in VHT for Jharkand, scoring 316 runs in seven matches including a century.