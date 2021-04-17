Nepal host Netherlands in the first game of the Tri-Nation T20I series. The encounter takes place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday (April 17). This game marks the return of international cricket to Nepal after the long COVID-19 halt, and the home team would be determined to get the favourable result. On the other hand, Netherlands, led by Pieter Seelaar, also have a potent side, making the upcoming contest even more exciting. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast, and other NEP vs NED match details, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation Series 2021.

Other than Nepal and Netherlands, Malaysia are also part of the Tri-Nation T20I series. A total of six league-stage games will take place with each team facing the other two sides twice. The top two sides will advance to the finals, which takes place on April 24 (Saturday). Coming to this game, Nepal Cricket Team is coming together after a long halt and delivering as a unit would be a challenge for them. Netherlands, on the other hand, Netherlands last played in the qualifiers of ICC World T20 2021. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further details.

When to Watch Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs Netherlands match in Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on April 17, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, and 01:15 AM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Nepal vs Netherlands T20 match in India as there are no official broadcasters of the Tri-Nation T20I Series in the country.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Netherlands Match in Tri-Nation T20I Series?

Fans in India can follow the NEP vs NED T20 match live along with highlight videos on the FanCode app and website.

