Nepal (NEP) and Netherlands (NED) will face each other in the first game of the Tri-Nation T20I series. The NEP vs NED 1st T20I clash will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on April 17, 2021 (Saturday). This is the first international cricket game in Nepal in over a year amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Sandeep Lamichhane Goes Unsold at IPL 2021 Players Auction; Nepal Spinner’s Fans Express Disappointment.

Nepal, Netherlands and Malaysia will face each other in the tri-series as the teams resume international cricket in Nepal. A total of seven matches will be played between the teams from April 17 to April 24 with the Tribhuvan University Ground hosting all the matches. The tri-nation series will follow a double round-robin format, with the top two teams facing off in the finals of the competition.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Wicket-Keeper - Tobias Visee (NED) must be your keeper.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen - Gyanendra Malla (ENP), Aarif Sheikh (NEP), Max O'Dowd (NED) must be your batsmen.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: All-Rounders - Paras Khadka (NED), Karan KC (NEP), Pieter Seelaar (NEP) can be selected the all-rounders.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bowlers - Sompal Kami (NEP), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Abinash Bohara (NEP), Paul van Meekeren (NED) can be picked as the bowlers in your team.

NEP vs NED, Tri-Nation Series, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Tobias Visee (NED), Gyanendra Malla (ENP), Aarif Sheikh (NEP), Max O'Dowd (NED), Paras Khadka (NED), Karan KC (NEP), Pieter Seelaar (NEP), Sompal Kami (NEP), Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP), Abinash Bohara (NEP), Paul van Meekeren (NED).

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) can be selected as the captain of your NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team and Max O'Dowd (NED) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).