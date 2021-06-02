Netherlands take on Ireland in the 1st ODI (One-Day International). The two teams will face-off in three-game series and it will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be Netherlands first game in the Cricket World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, if you are a cricket fan and are looking for live streaming online of NED vs IRE ODI match then continue reading. NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2021.

Netherlands and Ireland last met in an ODI in 2013. So after a ling time these two teams face-off in the 50-overs format. Netherlands come into the series following two games against Scotland, which was tied 1-1. Ireland, on the other hand, will take field for the first time since January when they lost 0-3 to hosts Afghanistan.

When to Watch Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI will be played at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on Wednesday, June, 02, 2021. The match will begin at 6:00 pm (IST) and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 will not have TV broadcast in India. However, fans can catch live streaming of NED vs IRE ODI match, continue reading for details.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 Match?

Although fans cannot watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 match, the live streaming of the match will be available. Those who want to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI 2021 match can log onto FanCode’s official website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription to get access to live content. Fans can click here, to follow NED vs IRE 1st ODI live score updates and commentary.

