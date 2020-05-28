Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of LSH vs BGR With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 21st match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see a battle between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers. The encounter will be played on May 28 (Thursday) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The two teams have enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the tournament. Thus, the upcoming match could well go down to the wire. With five victories in six matches, Hikers are placed second in the points table and have already qualified for the semi-finals. On the other hand, with four wins in six games, the Rangers could seal their berth in the next stage with a win in this game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of LSH vs BGR match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Pacer Kesrick Williams, who is a marquee player for the Rangers, hasn’t performed up to his potential in the tournament and will look to make a mark in the forthcoming game. On the other hand, Salvan Browne has been the standout performer for the Hikers in VPL 2020 and will like to extend his good run the tournament. Now, let’s focus on live streaming and other details of the encounter. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for La Soufriere Hikers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 21st match of the Vincy T10 League between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 28, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of La Soufriere Hikers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between La Soufriere Hikers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.