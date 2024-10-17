With the advent of T20 cricket, Test cricket has also become a fast-paced affair, and instances of low totals have increased greatly. West Indies, who were once a dominant force in Tests, were bundled out for the second-lowest total in Test cricket history by Australia in the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025, which is also the lowest-ever for the Windies. West Indies missed by a margin, equalling or bettering New Zealand's record of lowest-ever team total in Tests. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Mark Six-Year Anniversary Of 2019 World Cup Victory With Memorable Performances in England's Iconic Win in Lord's Test Over India.

India, despite scoring 36 all out, remains out of the top five list of lowest Test totals in history, where teams like the England national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team make a regular appearance. Interestingly, all teams that hold the top five records of lowest team totals in Test cricket ended up losing, and only Australia managed to salvage a draw against England in 1902 after getting dismissed for 36, which is the only such instance in the top 10. Fans can check the list of the lowest scores in Test cricket history below.

Lowest Totals in Test History

Position Team Opponent Score Year 1 New Zealand England 26 1955 2 West Indies Australia 27 2025 3 South Africa England 30 1896 4 South Africa England 30 1924 5 South Africa England 35 1899

This was also the lowest-ever total for the West Indies national cricket team in Test cricket, bettering their 47 all-out against England in March 2004 at Kingston. India's 36 all-out is the joint sixth in the lowest Test team totals, alongside South Africa and Australia. With the ever-evolving cricket, the scores in Test cricket will get lower as teams play for results and batters become aggressive.

